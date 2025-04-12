HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
England's record wicket-taker Anderson to be knighted

April 12, 2025 04:17 IST

James Anderson

IMAGE: England fast bowler James Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003 at Lord's, retired from international duty in July last year after his 188th Test, having taken 704 wickets in a career spanning 21 years. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

England's all-time highest Test wicket taker James Anderson was awarded a knighthood in former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's resignation honours list published on Friday.

Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003 at Lord's, retired from international duty in July last year after his 188th Test, having taken 704 wickets in a career spanning 21 years.

 

"Congratulations Sir Jimmy Anderson. This is a really well-deserved honour for an England legend who has given so much to our sport," England's cricket board chair Richard Thompson said.

"Jimmy's career has been marked by extraordinary achievements, not least in winning the Ashes four times and becoming England's all-time leading wicket-taker.

"His skill, determination, and sportsmanship have inspired millions of cricketers and fans alike, in England and around the world. This is fitting recognition for a true world-great who has given so much to the game on and off the field."

The 42-year-old retired with a record number of Test wickets by an England bowler and the most by any seam bowler. He is third on the all-time list for Test wickets behind Australian Shane Warne (708) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

The pacer, who has a total of 991 international wickets across all formats, extended his playing career in January after signing a one-year contract with Lancashire for the 2025 season.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
