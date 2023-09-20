News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's ODI against Ireland abandoned

England's ODI against Ireland abandoned

September 20, 2023 23:08 IST
IMAGE: The first of England’s three ODIs against Ireland was abandoned due to rain. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

The first of the three One-Day Internationals between England and Ireland was called off due to rain on Wednesday without a ball being bowled at Headingley.

Play was due to start at 1130 GMT in Leeds, but after multiple pitch inspections, umpires declared the pitch was too wet, with the match being called off just after 1545 GMT.

 

The series is part of England's preparations as they look ahead to their title defence at next month's 50-overs World Cup in India.

The second ODI will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
