Will Bumrah play all five matches?

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's crisis management ability will be put to test when he will have to decide on the workload of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

As Shubman Gill steps into the high-pressure role of India’s Test captain, his leadership will be tested early—both tactically and strategically.

With Jasprit Bumrah’s availability uncertain and England’s aggressive 'Bazball' approach looming, Gill knows adaptability, not rigidity, will define his captaincy.

Gill's crisis management ability will be put to test when he will have to decide on the workload of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Chief selector Agarkar had already made it clear that it's highly unlikely that India will have the services of Bumrah throughout the series.

"It's more based on match to match and see how much workload there has been on him. That's what we are trying to look at. You need to see how much workload he had in this particular match."

"We don't want to have a predetermined mindset. Okay, these are the matches that he would want to play because there are so many factors that can not go in your favour in determining whether he is going to play the next match or not,” he explained.

Gill said he has not decided upon any plan to counter England's ‘Bazball' method of cricket in the series.

"I don't want to have a preconceived notion of how I would want to go about things. There might be a case, you know, they can come out playing aggressive cricket and can lose a few wickets," he said.