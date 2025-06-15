HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Athiya misses KL Rahul on his first Father's Day

Athiya misses KL Rahul on his first Father's Day

June 15, 2025 16:47 IST

Athiya Shetty

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty marks Father’s Day with heartfelt tributes to KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty, and her father-in-law. Photograph: Athiya Shetty/Instagram

As Indian cricketer KL Rahul spends Father’s Day away in England with Team India, new mom Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to express just how much she misses him on his special day.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, in March this year — making this Rahul’s first Father’s Day as a dad.

Athiya marked the occasion with a series of heartfelt posts, honouring not only her husband but also her father, Suniel Shetty, and father-in-law, K.N. Lokesh.

 

She began with a touching throwback from her haldi ceremony — a tender moment with father Suniel Shetty. 'Happy Father’s Day to my greatest strength. Love you,' she wrote.

Athiya Shetty

Next came a photo from her wedding, showing KL Rahul with his father, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Athiya Shetty

But the most emotional tribute was a black-and-white picture of Rahul gently holding the tiny hand of baby Evaarah. ‘Happy first Father’s Day to the best. We miss you,’ Athiya wrote.

