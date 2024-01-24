News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Siraj's warning: If England play Bazball, the match might get over within two days

Source: PTI
January 24, 2024 12:02 IST
'I think it'll be difficult to see Bazball here. But if they play it, it'll be good for us as the match may get over quickly'

Mohammad Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj has taken 68 wickets so far in 23 Tests since making his debut a little three years back in Australia. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj believes England's much-hyped 'Bazball' strategy won't work in Indian conditions and if the visitors go with their ultra-aggressive approach then the match may get over within two days.

'Bazball', a hell-for-leather attacking batting approach, coined after Test team head coach Brendon McCullum, has given England tremendous success last year but it will face its baptism by fire on sub-continental tracks, which offer turn and bounce in equal measure.

"If England play Bazball in Indian conditions, the match might get over within a day-and-a-half or two. It's not easy to hit every time here as the ball turns sometimes and straightens on other occasions," Siraj told 'Jio Cinema' on the eve of the opening Test beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday.

 

"So, I think it'll be difficult to see Bazball here. But if they play it, it'll be good for us as the match may get over quickly."

Talking about his preparations for the tour, Siraj said: "On their previous tour to India, the matches were getting over quickly. In that series (in 2021) I think I played two matches."

"In the first innings of one of these, I bowled five overs and took two wickets of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. So, the aim will be to control runs in how many ever overs I bowl. If I get wickets fine, but I'll have to stay patient and continue building pressure on the batsmen."

England are set to play five Tests against India.

The 29-year-old Siraj has taken 68 wickets so far in 23 Tests since making his debut a little three years back in Australia.

He said focussing on consistently hitting the right spot irrespective of the format and conditions has helped him in his career.

"I bowl with the new ball, so my line and length remain the same. I don't change things whether it's the white ball or the red ball. You have to bowl that length of five-six metres, because with the new ball, you have to pitch it up to get wickets," he said.

"If the ball doesn't swing, you have to adjust the length slightly. So, I try to find consistency and keep pitching the new ball at the same spot. That's what I focus on whether it's the new ball or the old ball. That consistency has helped me take wickets till now." 

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

