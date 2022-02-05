England sack assistant coach Thorpe after Ashes debacle

IMAGE: The 52-year-old Graham Thorpe became the third person to depart following the exit of England's chief coach Chris Silverwood and director of cricket Ashley Giles in the wake of the team's 0-4 loss to Australia. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former batter Graham Thorpe was on Friday sacked as England's assistant coach after the team's humiliating Ashes series loss in Australia.

"Graham Thorpe has left his position as England men's assistant coach," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

The 52-year-old became the third person to depart following the exit of England's chief coach Chris Silverwood and director of cricket Ashley Giles in the wake of the team's 0-4 loss to Australia.

"I've been very fortunate to have worked with so many good players and coaches who I consider my friends for life," Thorpe said in a statement issued by the ECB.

Andrew Strauss, who was appointed as interim managing director on Wednesday in place of Giles, said: "I'd like to thank Graham for his work over many years on the England coaching staff and wish him the best for the future."

While England failed miserably on the field under his watch, Thorpe's departure was also expedited after reports emerged that police had to be called in to the team hotel in Hobart after he had lit a cigar inside the premise following a drinking session that lasted till 6 a.m.

Strauss, however, backed Test captain Joe Root to continue leading the team.

"Having spoken to Joe, it is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to taking this side forward," Strauss was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"He has incredible motivation and energy to do that. He is bruised, and hugely disappointed by what went on in the Ashes but he sets a magnificent example, both on and off the field, so I will give him my full support and make sure he has right structure around him to take pressure off him and make sure he can do his job properly."

Root was in incredible form last year, amassing 1708 Test runs at 61.00.

The England team is due to depart for the Caribbean on February 24 but the ECB has not announced any interim coaching appointments.

"Arrangements for the West Indies Tour will be announced in due course," it said.