England sweat over Archer's fitness ahead of India T20s

March 08, 2021 12:16 IST

'Jofra's elbow did flare up a little bit and the medical staff are managing that at the moment.'

IMAGE: England fast bowler Jofra Archer. Photograph: BCCI

England pacer Jofra Archer is a doubtful starter for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India after suffering a recurrence of an elbow problem.

The injury had forced Archer to miss the fourth and final Test against India in Ahmedabad last week.



Head coach Chris Silverwood said England's medical team will monitor the situation and a decision would be taken accordingly.



"Jofra's elbow did flare up a little bit and the medical staff are managing that at the moment. Obviously, we will monitor his progress. The medical staff are talking about how we deal with this long term," Silverwood said during a virtual press conference on Sunday.



"He trained today (Sunday) with the white-ball squad. We will be monitoring his situation but he got through training today," he added.



Archer had also missed the second Test of the four-match series against India due to the same elbow issue.



When asked about the workload management of Archer, Silverwood replied: "I will be guided by the medics. We will see where we end up with him. I want Jofra to be fit for all forms of cricket. I want him to have a long, successful Test career. Could we limit the number of overs he bowls? It's not something I would go out and predict but we'll find out in the course of time."



"The important thing for me at the moment is that Jofra gets every resource we can provide to make sure he does have a long and successful Test career. I'm not sure surgery has come up yet. I will be guided by the medics on that. I wouldn't say I'm concerned, no," he added.



India and England next clash in the five-match T20I series, starting in Ahmedabad on Friday.



India won the fourth Test by an innings and 25 runs to win the four-match series 3-1 and qualify for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand in June.