Rediff.com  » Cricket » England name squad for ODI series, Archer dropped

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 21, 2021 18:18 IST
Eoin Morgan

IMAGE: England named a 14-player squad for the three-match ODI series against India in Pune. Photograph: BCCI

An injured Jofra Archer was, on Sunday, omitted from a 14-member England squad for the three-match ODI series against India starting in Pune on Tuesday.

England captain Eoin Morgan, on Saturday, had revealed that Archer was likely to pull out of the ODI series and the ensuing IPL as the star pacer's elbow injury has worsened.

 

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said that, "Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury."

"He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26 and 28 March," the ECB said.

Three additional players -- Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan -- who were a part of the just-concluded T20I series, which India won 3-2, will travel with the squad as cover.

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
