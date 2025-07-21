England make one change for Manchester Test

IMAGE: Liam Dawson played the last of his three Tests against South Africa back in 2017. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

England on Monday replaced off-spinner Shoaib Bashir with slow left-arm orthodox bowler Liam Dawson as their only change in the Playing XI for the fourth Test against India which starts in Manchester on Wednesday.

England lead 2-1 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy having won the first and the third Tests at the Headingley and Lord's respectively. India won the second Test at Edgbaston.

Bashir was ruled out of the remainder of the series after suffering fracture on the left hand's index finger on the third day of the third Test trying to stop a powerful drive from Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The off-spinner returned to the field on the fifth day after undergoing a surgery and took the final wicket of the third Test as England registered a 22-run win to go 2-1 up in the series.

Bashir's exit led to the recall of 35-year-old Dawson, who last played the third of his three Tests so far in July 2017 against South Africa.

He has also played six ODIs and 14 T20Is in his start-stop international career.

Dawson comes back into side in the wake of some solid county performances. He has been a consistent performer for Hampshire over several years and was named PCA Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

England's Playing XI for fourth Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (Vice-Captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (Captain), Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.