News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's Bairstow ruled out until 2023 after surgery

England's Bairstow ruled out until 2023 after surgery

October 04, 2022 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the rest of the summer and the T20 World Cup by a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September. Photograph: Jonny Bairstow/Instagram

England batsman Jonny Bairstow will be out of action until next year after successful surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle, he said on Monday.

 

Bairstow was ruled out of the rest of the summer and the T20 World Cup by a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September. He will also miss the Test series against Pakistan in December.

"The actual injury was ... a broken fibula in three places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits," Bairstow said on Instagram.

"On the positive side the operation went well and I am now three weeks post surgery and my staples have been removed.

"It's now all about swelling prevention and getting my ankle moving once again."

Bairstow, 33, added that it was too early to say when he could expect to return to playing, but he would certainly not be back before the end of the year.

"One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022 ... however I cannot wait for what 2023 holds," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Unselfish Virat. Slammer DK. 16 Runs.
Unselfish Virat. Slammer DK. 16 Runs.
DK's Touching Tweet For Mukesh, Patidar
DK's Touching Tweet For Mukesh, Patidar
Selectors Snub Mumbai Batters Again
Selectors Snub Mumbai Batters Again
Kharge or Tharoor? Who Would You Prefer? VOTE!
Kharge or Tharoor? Who Would You Prefer? VOTE!
Mamata Going Soft On Modi Baffles All
Mamata Going Soft On Modi Baffles All
Missed flight cost this WI batter place in World Cup
Missed flight cost this WI batter place in World Cup
Top J-K cop found murdered, domestic help main suspect
Top J-K cop found murdered, domestic help main suspect

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Missed flight cost this WI batter place in World Cup

Missed flight cost this WI batter place in World Cup

Why Moeen decided against England Test return

Why Moeen decided against England Test return

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances