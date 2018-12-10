Cricket Buzz: England go with winning squad for Windies tour

Last updated on: December 10, 2018 22:59 IST

IMAGE: England have named an unchanged squad for the tour of the Caribbean starting next month. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

England on Monday kept faith with the players who clinched a historic Test series win in Sri Lanka, naming an unchanged squad of 16 for next month's tour of the West Indies.

Joe Root's side whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 last month, ending a 17-year wait for a series victory there.

Uncapped all-rounder Joe Denly did not play, but he kept his place ahead of short-form specialist Jason Roy, who emerged as a candidate after playing for England Lions against Pakistan A in the United Arab Emirates.

England also named their final one-day squad before the World Cup, with fast bowlers Tom Curran and David Willey returning to a unit who defeated Sri Lanka 3-1. Tom replaces brother Sam as Liam Dawson and Olly Stone also miss out.

England face West Indies in three Tests. starting in Barbados on January 23. The two teams will also play five one-dayers and three Twenty20 internationals.

Test squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka's Dananjaya suspended from bowling over illegal action

IMAGE: Akila Dananjaya, centre, celebrates with team-mates. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after an independent committee found his bowling action to be illegal, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Dananjaya was reported for a suspect action following Sri Lanka's first Test against England in Galle last month.

The 25-year-old's bowling action was assessed on November 23 at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, where the straightening of his elbow during deliveries was found to exceed the 15-degree tolerance limit.

Dananjaya's international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all national cricket federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction, the ICC said.

However, Dananjaya may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of Sri Lanka Cricket.

He will now undergo remedial work on his action and will be allowed to resume bowling in international cricket if his modified action passes the 15-degree rule.

Dananjaya has claimed 27 wickets in five Tests for Sri Lanka since making his debut against Bangladesh in February.

He has also bagged 46 wickets in 30 one-day internationals and 14 wickets in 16 Twenty20 internationals.