England go unchanged for fourth Ashes Test

England go unchanged for fourth Ashes Test

July 11, 2023 16:36 IST
England won the third Test at Headingley to bounce back in the Ashes

IMAGE: England won the third Test at Headingley to bounce back in the Ashes series. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England have retained an unchanged squad for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, which will be played at Old Trafford from July 19-23, the English Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

After losing the first two Tests, England bounced back with a three-wicket win at Headingley last week.

 

England must win the fourth Test in Manchester to keep the series alive ahead of the fifth Test at the Oval in London.

England squad:

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Source: REUTERS
