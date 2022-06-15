News
England fined for slow over rate in 2nd Test win over NZ

England fined for slow over rate in 2nd Test win over NZ

June 15, 2022 14:32 IST
England

IMAGE: England are second-bottom in the World Test Championship standings. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and docked two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over rate in their win over New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge, the governing body ICC said on Wednesday.

 

England chased 299 in 50 overs on the final day of the Test to win by five wickets and clinch the three-match series against the reigning world Test champions.

Ben Stokes' side were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with match referee Richie Richardson imposing the sanction.

"England captain Ben Stokes plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.

England are second-bottom in the World Test Championship standings, above Bangladesh.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
