News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England, Australia docked WTC points, fined

England, Australia docked WTC points, fined

Source: PTI
August 02, 2023 17:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Both England and Australia were fined by ICC. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said it docked points and fined both England and Australia for maintaining slow over-rate during the recently-concluded Ashes series.

The ICC said in a release on its website that both England and Australia, who played out a 2-2 draw with one Test of the five-match series being washed out in Manchester, have been fined one World Test Championship point for every over short, along with match fees.

"Under the revised regulations, they were fined five per cent of their match fee and one WTC point for every over short," the ICC said.

In the WTC cycle 2023-25, 12 points are awarded for every Test win and four for a draw.

Australia, who retained the Ashes following a 2-2 draw, were docked 10 points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth Test.

But hosts England lost big in the Ashes series as they lost as many as 19 points for falling behind in over-rate in four out of the five Tests.

 

The ICC said, "England fell two overs short in the first Test at Edgbaston, nine in the second Test at Lord's, three in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, and five in the last and final Test at The Oval."

Hence, England lost two points in the opening Test, nine in the second, three in the fourth and five in the fifth match, amounting to a total of 19 points.

The latest changes to the sanctions related to the over-rate were announced during the ICC annual conference in South Africa last month, and they were put into effect on an immediate basis.

Apart from being docked points, England and Australia were also fined for their errors.

"Australia were handed a 50 per cent fine of their match fee (five per cent for each over short with a maximum of 50 per cent) for 10 overs in Manchester (fourth Test)," the ICC said.

"England have been fined 10 per cent for the first Test, 45 per cent for the second, 15 per cent for the fourth, and 25 per cent for the fifth of their match fee for slow-over rate offences in the first two and the last two Tests respectively," the ICC added.

Pakistan are currently placed at the top spot in the WTC points table following their 2-0 away win against Sri Lanka with 24 points, followed by India at second with 16 points.

Australia, the winners of the last WTC cycle, and England are at third and fourth, respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Broad's perfect farewell as England level Ashes
PIX: Broad's perfect farewell as England level Ashes
Why Stuart Broad deserves legendary status
Why Stuart Broad deserves legendary status
Hardik slams WI Cricket Board for shoddy treatment
Hardik slams WI Cricket Board for shoddy treatment
Ayushmann Wants To Win Best Actress Award
Ayushmann Wants To Win Best Actress Award
SC allows VHP, Bajrang rallies, says no hate speech
SC allows VHP, Bajrang rallies, says no hate speech
Gudha outs 3 pages of red diary on graft in RCA poll
Gudha outs 3 pages of red diary on graft in RCA poll
VHP protests in Noida, seeks aid for Nuh victims' kin
VHP protests in Noida, seeks aid for Nuh victims' kin

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Hussain on Broad's exit: Timing couldn't be more ideal

Hussain on Broad's exit: Timing couldn't be more ideal

Baby Annabella Waves To Daddy Broad

Baby Annabella Waves To Daddy Broad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances