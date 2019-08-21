News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England add Pope to Ashes squad as cover for Roy

England add Pope to Ashes squad as cover for Roy

August 21, 2019 18:44 IST

Roy was struck on the neck during training on Tuesday and although the 29-year-old passed required concussion protocols on Wednesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to have an extra option at the top of the order.

Ollie Pope

IMAGE: 21 year old Ollie Pope has played only two Tests in his career -- both against India last year -- scoring 54 runs in three innings before picking up a shoulder injury that required surgery. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England's Ollie Pope has been added to their squad as cover for fellow batsman Jason Roy ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia starting at Headingley on Thursday, his county side Surrey said on Wednesday.

 

Surrey confirmed 21-year-old Pope's inclusion in a tweet.

Pope has played only two Tests in his career -- both against India last year -- scoring 54 runs in three innings before picking up a shoulder injury that required surgery.

He scored an unbeaten 221 off 337 balls in the County Championship clash against Hampshire at The Oval on Wednesday before heading to Leeds.

Australia batsman Steve Smith was ruled out of the third Test due to the concussion he suffered at Lord's in the drawn second Test.

The visitors lead the series 1-0 having won the first Test by 251 runs.

 

© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
