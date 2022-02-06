End of a golden era: Pak skipper pays tribute to Lata

Photograph: PTI Photo

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday said legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide.

Babar Azam called Lata Mangeshkar an 'unparalleled icon' and condoled the demise of the legendary singer.

'End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji,' Babar Azam tweeted.

Earlier in the day, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid his last respects to Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away after a brief illness.

Sachin arrived at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, where the legendary singer took her last breathe.