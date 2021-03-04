News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Elgar, Bavuma to lead South Africa as De Kock steps aside

Elgar, Bavuma to lead South Africa as De Kock steps aside

March 04, 2021 20:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 South Africa opener and new captain Dean Elgar

IMAGE: South Africa opener and new captain Dean Elgar. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Opening batsman Dean Elgar will captain South Africa in Tests and Temba Bavuma in white-ball cricket after a shake-up of the leadership positions within the team, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock had led South Africa across all three formats recently, and although he was expected to hand over the Test captaincy, his replacement by Bavuma in the limited overs formats is a surprise.

 

“We are grateful to Quinton for the work he has put in as captain of the team in the limited overs formats and are indebted to him for stepping up while the National Selection Panel continued its search for the Test captain. We expect him to still play an integral role in the team’s leadership group,” South Africa’s director of cricket Graeme Smith said in a media release.

“Temba has been a strong and influential voice in the team in recent times and has shown consistency on the field in all formats, solidifying his place as a leader.

“(Elgar’s) role as a leader in the Test team has never been in doubt and I know that he relishes the prospect of captaining the side. We are confident that he will bring the same grit and determination to his captaincy as he has brought to his many performances on the field over many years.”

Bavuma will captain the team to the 2021 and 2022 Twenty20 World Cups, as well as the 50-over World Cup in 2023. Elgar has been handed the reins for the next cycle of the ICC Test Championship that will run up until mid-2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Vote! Who will win the 4th Test?
Vote! Who will win the 4th Test?
PIX: Axar, Ashwin torment England again
PIX: Axar, Ashwin torment England again
Sania says Olympics medal dream motivated her return
Sania says Olympics medal dream motivated her return
Very poor batting from England: Vaughan
Very poor batting from England: Vaughan
Rs 650 cr hidden: Officials on Kashyap, Tapsee raids
Rs 650 cr hidden: Officials on Kashyap, Tapsee raids
'Mazaa aa gaya': Siraj on Root's dismissal
'Mazaa aa gaya': Siraj on Root's dismissal
Frustrated England defend selection on 'better pitch'
Frustrated England defend selection on 'better pitch'

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

'Mazaa aa gaya': Siraj on Root's dismissal

'Mazaa aa gaya': Siraj on Root's dismissal

Frustrated England defend selection on 'better pitch'

Frustrated England defend selection on 'better pitch'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use