Ecclestone, Navigere fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct

Ecclestone, Navigere fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct

Source: PTI
March 10, 2024 17:21 IST
IMAGE: Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire were fined. Photograph: BCCI

UP Warriorz' Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire were on Sunday fined 10 per cent of their match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during their team's match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi.

The duo was fined for breaching Article 2.2 of the WPL's code of conduct during the match on Friday.

 

"Both Sophie and Kiran admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match," a WPL statement read.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

The Warrioz eked out a thrilling one run win over the Delhi Capitals on the back of a sensational all-round display by Deepti Sharma.

Deepti scored a half century before becoming the first Indian and only the second player to claim a hat-trick in the history of the league.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Rohit Sharma's 'garden gang' goes viral
How young blood transformed India's Test dominance
India dominates ICC rankings across all formats!
Give us 2/3rds majority to amend Constitution: BJP MP
2 ex-ministers, many Congmen join BJP in Rajasthan
Rohit Sharma's 'garden gang' goes viral
Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai all out for 224
England's Tour Of India 2024

