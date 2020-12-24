'Easy on the eye' Gill set to make Test debut

December 24, 2020 06:27 IST

IMAGE: Shubman Gill impressed with knocks of 43 and 65 in the pink-ball three-day practice match against Australia A in Sydney ahead of the Test series. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Shubman Gill could make his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Video: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Instagram

Prithvi Shaw's poor showing in the first Test at Adelaide could see Gill replacing him at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Gill impressed with knocks of 43 and 65 in the pink-ball three-day practice match against Australia A in Sydney ahead of the Test series.

The Punjab right-hander looked in good touch as he played fluent drives and showed a compact defence during India's net session at the MCG on Wednesday.

'Easy on the eye. Nice and clean from @shubmangill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND,' BCCI captioned the video.

The 21 year old, who opens for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, could either replace Shaw at the top of the innings or replace Virat Kohli in the middle order if K L Rahul is slotted as opener.

Both Shaw and Gill were members of the Indian Under-19 team that won the Under-19 World Cup in January 2018.