Duleep Trophy: Dhull ignored, Mandeep Singh to lead North Zone

Source: PTI
June 15, 2023 23:40 IST
Punjab's Mandeep Singh was named North Zone captain for the upcoming Duleep Trophy

IMAGE: Punjab's Mandeep Singh was named North Zone captain for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Photograph: PTI

Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh will captain the North Zone squad in the Duleep Trophy beginning on June 28.

The squad also includes Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh and Punjab pacers Siddharth Kaul and Baltej Singh.

 

Delhi batter Dhruv Shorey and pacer Harshit Rana also find a place in the squad as well as Services off spinner Pulkit Narang, who was one of the net bowlers India used for their preparation for the World Test Championship final in London.

Abid Mushtaq, left-arm spinner from Jammu and Kashmir, is also in the 15-member side.

India U-19 captain Yash Dhull, who was part of the Rest of India squad earlier this season, was not picked.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Ajay Ratra was named coach of the side.

Squad: Mandeep Singh (captain), Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Ankit Kalsi, Prabhsimran Singh, Ankit Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sindhu, Manan Vohra, Jayant Yadav, Baltej Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Sidharth Kaul and Abid Mushtaq.

Source: PTI
