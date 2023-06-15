Bumrah, Shreyas to make Asia Cup return?

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah are recuperating well and their return for Asia Cup is a possibility. Photograph: BCCI

Ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer are likely to return from injury in time for the Asia Cup 2023.

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 owing to a back injury and missed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and Australia's tour of India earlier this year, while missing out in the Indian Premier League 2023.

In April, Bumrah underwent a lower back surgery in New Zealand. The successful medical procedure has kept the bowler pain free.

Shreyas, in April decided to opt for back surgery for his recurring lower-back injury after constant troubled by a bulging disc in his lower back. The injury forced him out of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad and the subsequent ODI series in March. He then underwent surgery in London in May.

He was advised to rest and is continuing his rehab.

According to ESPNcricinfo both, Bumrah and Shreyas are now at the NCA for their recovery and the NCA medical staff is optimistic about both players being available for the Asia Cup in September. It is understood that Bumrah is mainly doing physiotherapy but has recently started light bowling workloads, which will gradually increase. Shreyas, on the other hand, is now undergoing physiotherapy.