Drop Rahul, Chahal for 4th T20I!

March 17, 2021 19:55 IST

IMAGE: K L Rahul bowled by England pacer Mark Wood for a duck in the third T20 International at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

With England taking a 2-1 lead, India face a must-win game in the fourth T20 International on Thursday.

It is clear that India needs to overhaul the side.

K L Rahul has been a huge disappointment with scores of 1, 0, 0 in the first three games.

Like Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal has been listless with the ball, with figures of 1-44, 1-34, 1-41.

Despite the team management's faith in these two gentlemen, it is clear that they need to make way for others who could swing the decisive match at the N M stadium India's way.

Though he bowled a fine spell at the death in the second game on Sunday, which India won, Shardul Thakur went for 36 runs in 3.2 overs in Tuesday's game.

This is the India team we would like for the four T20I:

Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Suryakant Yadav

Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant

Shreyas Iyer

Hardik Pandya

Washington Sundar

Rahul Tewatia/Rahul Chahar

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

Navdeep Saini

What's your Indian XI for Thursday's fourth T20I?