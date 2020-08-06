VIVO won't be IPL title sponsors this year, says BCCI

Last updated on: August 06, 2020 15:56 IST

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, left, with officials from VIVO ahead of the IPL Players' Auction in December last year. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday confirmed they have suspended the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile giant VIVO for this year's Indian Premier League amid widespread anti-China sentiment in India.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020," BCCI said in a media release.



The IPL, which was moved out of India due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 this year.

In 2017, VIVO had retained the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years from 2018 to 2022 with a whopping Rs 2,199 crore bid.



Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the BCCI declared it would review the deals following the violent clashes between the armies of both the countries in eastern Ladakh.



The clash, which led to the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, triggered public outrage and led to calls of boycotting Chinese companies and products.



There were questions raised on the BCCI's decision to retain Chinese sponsors even as the union government banned close to 60 Chinese apps and social media platforms.