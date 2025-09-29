HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi

PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 29, 2025 14:01 IST

'Dragging war into sport only exposes desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game.'

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

IMAGE: Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the PCB chief, walked away with the Asia Cup trophy after India refused to take the silverware from his hands. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi who humiliated himself on the world stage when he walked off with the Asia Cup trophy after India refused to accept the silverware from his hands, is now claiming that India disgraced the spirit of the game. 

Singed by a resounding defeat at the hands of India, Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan's Interior Minister and whose X account is withheld in India, responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory post congratulating the Indian team on social media.

"If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan's hands. No cricket match can rewrite that truth. Dragging war into sport only exposes desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game," Naqvi tweeted on X. 

PM Modi had applauded India's famous win saying, "Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."

Naqvi's lack of understanding of history and facts are clearly exposed and he needs a stern reminder of the number of times Pakistan has had to bow before Indian superiority during conflicts. 

Starting from 1971 when the Lieutenant General A A K. Niazi, commander of Pakistani forces, signed the Instrument of Surrender to the Indian Army marking the end of the war, to the Kargil Conflict where the former PM Nawaz Sharif admitted that they were at fault for violating the Lahore declaration. 

And then Operation Sindoor where Indian forces first decimated as many as nine terror sites and then as Pakistan began its misadventure the Indian Armed forces attacked with force leaving many air bases like Nur Khan completely destroyed. 

Meanwhile, on field, India trounced Pakistan as many times and walked away with the title with a five-wicket win in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. 

Even after the final, drama continued to unfold off the field, with the post-match presentation at the Dubai International Stadium delayed by 90 minutes. Eventually, after the presentation began, the India players turned up to only collect the individual awards from the sponsors while snubbing Naqvi, who was present on the dias.

During the entire ceremony, Naqvi and the Pakistan players were booed by the Indian fans present at the venue. Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma received their individual awards from other dignitaries on stage, while Salman accepted the runners-up cheque from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The Indian players did not acknowledge Naqvi.

 

The ACC chairman didn't applaud the Indian players who came up to receive their personal accolades.

Simon Doull, the presenter for the host broadcaster towards the end of the ceremony, confirmed that, "I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation."

Eventually, the speculations cleared up after it was confirmed by the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. He disclosed that India had refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy during the presentation ceremony from ACC Chairman Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister.

Naqvi then walked away with his entourage taking away the trophy and the official medals with them. India however, did not let that dissuade them, posing with an imaginary trophy even as fireworks signalled another loss at ICC tournaments for Pakistan at the hands of India.

