Downgraded, Rizwan refuses to sign PCB central contract!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 28, 2025 21:23 IST

Rizwan

IMAGE: Recently, Muhammad Rizwan was replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan's ODI captain. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan has declined to sign the new central contracts offered to the national players after being placed in category B.

According to a reliable source, Rizwan is the only one of the 30 players given the new contracts to have not signed the document.

The Pakistan Cricket Board while offering the new contracts have removed the prestigious category A which previously was given to Babar Azam, Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The move was seen as a clear message to the players that the board was not satisfied with their performances in the last one year.

This time the board has clubbed together 10 players in Category B including the three seniors but Rizwan recently made it clear to the board he would only sign the document if some of his grievances were addressed by the board.

Rizwan's demands, the source said, had been made after he was removed as the ODI captain.

 

Rizwan has apparently asked the board to give him and other seniors category A as they did previously and has also made it clear that while appointing anyone as captain, the board must give him a clear term and time to fulfil his plans.

He has not been picked in the T20 format since December 2024 while his recent sacking as ODI captain surprised many with Shaheen named his successor.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
