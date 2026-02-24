HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Down But Not Out, Zimbabwe Ready For India Showdown

Down But Not Out, Zimbabwe Ready For India Showdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 24, 2026 11:28 IST

Zimbabwe coach Justin Sammons expects India to attack aggressively in their T20 World Cup Super Eight clash in Chennai, saying his side is ready after learning tough lessons from the heavy loss to West Indies.

Zimbabwe lost their opening Super 8 match against West Indies on Monday, but are keen to carry those learnings into the match against India on Thursday

IMAGE: Zimbabwe lost their opening Super 8 match against West Indies on Monday, but are keen to carry those learnings into the match against India on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons is expecting India to come out all guns blazing in their Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup on Thursday but he believes his underdog team would be ready after the hard lessons learnt from a heavy loss to the West Indies in Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Zimbabwe are looking to bounce back after a 107-run thrashing by the West Indies cricket team in Mumbai.
  • Sammons said India’s approach is likely to mirror West Indies’ attacking template, especially after India’s 83-run defeat to South Africa national cricket team.
  • Sammons believes Chennai’s bigger ground dimensions could aid Zimbabwe’s bowlers.
 

Zimbabwe were thrashed by 107 runs by the Caribbean outfit, which posted the second highest total of the tournament history, 254/6, in their Super Eight match on Monday.

Sammons is quite sure that India too will come hard at them in Chennai after being handed an 83-run defeat by South Africa.

"We know the way India is going to come out and it's going to be very similar to the way West Indies approached their innings. They're (India) not going to hold back," Sammons said after the match.

"There will be good learnings from that and how we deal with that, under pressure in the moment, how do we stay calm and just think on our feet and also just try and change things up a little bit, disrupt the rhythm of the batters," he added.

Acknowledging the mistakes made during the West Indies game, Sammons said his side, especially the bowling unit, was guilty of being "predictable".

"...we can be a little bit smarter in that regard. Chennai will be a bit bigger (ground) and it probably will be a little bit more at ease in that aspect there," he said.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
