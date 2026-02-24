T20 World Cup: Axar Snub, Bumrah Misused: Gambhir, SKY Under Fire

'We lost the match between the 7th and 15th over. You used Bumrah's two overs early and kept the remaining two for the death. But Rohit Sharma never used Bumrah like this.'

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Captain Suryakumar Yadav have received flak for their selection call for the Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mohammad Kaif has come down heavily on the team management for not backing a match-winner of the calibre of Axar Patel.

India's vice-captain Axar was dropped from the Playing XI for the T20 World Cup Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday.

Kaif also believes India lost to South Africa because Jasprit Bumrah's services were not used sensibly.

He noted that India did not use Bumrah to break the David Miller-Dewald Brevis partnership, which took the game away from the hosts.

'We lost the match between the 7th and 15th over. You used Bumrah's two overs early and kept the remaining two for the death. But Rohit Sharma never used Bumrah like this,' Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

'He bowled one over in the middle to break a partnership. There is a big gap between his spells. There is no bigger match-winner in this team than Bumrah. They need to bowl him for just one over in the power play, and then get him to bowl the 11th or 12th,' he added.

Bumrah was brought back after damage was done

Bumrah bowled two overs in the power play, scalping important wickets of Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton. Apart from Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, all the Indian bowlers took a hammering from Proteas batters.

Bumrah was brought back into the attack in the 17th over of the innings; till then, the Proteas were firmly in control at 152-5 with Tristan Stubbs on the crease. The Proteas eventually went on to make 187 for 7 in 20 overs. India eventually fell short by 76 runs.

Axar not given respect he deserves

Kaif also said that India's decision to drop Axar from the South Africa clash showed the lack of preparation in the side.

'All great captains like M S Dhoni and Rohit Sharma aimed to form one playing XI that covered all bases. It wasn't like our left-arm spinner wouldn't play because there are many lefties in the opposition team. This shows that you are lacking in preparation. Who were the off-spinners in our team when we won the T20 World Cup in 2024? There was no Washington Sundar or R Ashwin,' Kaif said.

'Axar was the Player of the Match against England in the semifinal. He dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali. Moeen Ali was a lefty. How did he get out to him then? Sir, aise nahi hota (this is not done). Keshav Maharaj took wickets. When you play someone and give him confidence by backing him, he can do anything.'

Kaif also wondered why a proven match-winner like Axar was not being given the respect he deserves.

'Axar Patel is a proven match-winner in ICC events. According to me, he should have been the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final for his cameo. Virat Kohli's strike rate was 128, and Axar Patel's strike rate was 150. He hit four sixes in that match. You have won the semifinal and final because of him, but you brushed him aside,' he said.

'Make him play so that he improves against left-handers. He can surely do it. I was surprised by the last-minute call. It showed that we were in panic. They were normal despite losing the final against us, but we were panicking and making changes.'