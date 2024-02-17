Mohammed Siraj: 150 wickets and counting

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj has amassed 152 wickets at an impressive average of 25.91. Photograph: BCCI

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj achieved a significant milestone on Saturday, crossing the 150-wicket mark in international cricket during the third Test against England in Rajkot.

Siraj's stellar performance in England's first innings, where he claimed 4/84 in 21.5 overs, played a crucial role in India gaining a vital lead. The wickets of Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, and James Anderson showcased his bowling prowess.

In his 76 international appearances, Siraj has amassed 152 wickets at an impressive average of 25.91, boasting a career-best figure of 6/15.

With four five-wicket hauls across formats, Siraj has been a consistent performer. In Test cricket, he has taken 72 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 28.54, including three three-wicket hauls.

Siraj's impact extends to ODIs, where he has claimed 68 wickets in 41 matches at an average of 22.79, featuring a notable 6/21 as his best figures. Additionally, in 10 T20Is, he has taken 12 wickets at an average of 27.83, with a best of 4/17.

The 29-year-old pacer has emerged as a key figure in India's Test success, contributing to victories at home, Australia, England, and South Africa. His ability to deliver match-winning spells and make an impact with the new ball in white-ball cricket underscores his versatility and significance in the Indian bowling lineup.