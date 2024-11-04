'Didn't expect clean sweep even in our wildest dreams'

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate winning the three-match against India. Photograph: BCCI

Former captain Daniel Vettori termed New Zealand's 3-0 Test series win on Indian soil as his country's greatest achievement while ex-batter Ross Taylor said he did not think of a clean sweep even "in our wildest dreams".

India suffered a humiliating series whitewash after losing the third match by 25 runs to New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday, the first time in their Test history, which goes back to 1933.

New Zealand had come to India after being thrashed 0-2 by a Sri Lankan team that is in transition. The Black Caps were also without their biggest batting star, Kane Williamson, thanks to injury.

"The expectation for any touring team that goes to India on these types of wickets is that it's going to be incredibly difficult. We understand the challenge and in a lot of ways it's just how are you going to compete against them.

"... given the history with two Test match wins in almost 80 years and a lot of trying. You have to go back to the great Sir Richard Hadlee's era, and he could only get one win," Vettori, a spin great, was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"So for this team to come here and get that first one and then to win a series is probably New Zealand cricket's greatest."

Taylor, a former batting star, is in awe of the New Zealand team after the historic Test series sweep in India.

"I think the way they played throughout the whole series … I think we hoped more than thought we were going to win. But a clean sweep - think it still hasn't quite sunk in among the New Zealand public, probably for the players as well.

"After winning the first Test (in Bengaluru), it gave the team as well as the public some belief, but I don't think even in our wildest dreams we imagined a clean sweep and such a convincing performance from Tom (Latham), Gary and the boys.

"This has to be the greatest New Zealand series win in Test cricket. No one has done it. South Africa have won a two-match series 2-0, but 3-0 in India, I don't think anyone could see this at the start. So this surpasses the 2-1 Test victory in the '80s against Australia."

Asked how New Zealand pulled off the amazing feat, Taylor said, "Obviously, you come to India after being completely outplayed in Sri Lanka, probably only the players in that dressing room and the support staff gave themselves a chance ... But a New Zealand team that's got their backs against the wall is a pretty dangerous side.

"You need a little bit of luck as well. Bengaluru was a good toss to lose. And then winning the toss in the next two Tests (in Pune and Mumbai) after New Zealand knew they are likely to play on turners after India went down in the first Test was significant."

For former express pacer Shane Bond too, it was not difficult to acknowledge it as the best result ever result for New Zealand in Test cricket.

"No other team has come and done what New Zealand have. When you talk to all the teams about touring India, it almost seems like mission impossible. Even the great Australian team came there and couldn't win.

"So for NZ to have won 3-0, I know they've made World Cup finals and would have loved to have won an ODI World Cup, but I think in terms of red-ball cricket, alongside the WTC (title win), this is far and away the best series result ever.

"I don't think anyone, anywhere, especially at home, thought we could win this series, let alone a 3-0 sweep."