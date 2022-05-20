Dhoni's love saga with CSK will continue next IPL season

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings legend and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni confirmed that he'll be donning the franchise colours for another season. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday confirmed he will be playing for CSK in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 40-year-old star batter announced this during the toss against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

The game against Rajasthan Royals is the last fixture for CSK in this edition of IPL.

CSK, which has won IPL four times with Dhoni the helm, has not made it to playoffs this time.

Asked if the fans will see him in the yellow jersey again after this IPL season, Dhoni said: "Definitely. It's a simple reason… it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place, whereas as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice to the CSK fans," MS Dhoni said.

"And also, hopefully, next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be like a thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question, because you know we can't really predict something two years down the line, but definitely, I'll be working hard to come back strong next year," he added.

The former India skipper's fandom knows no bounds and some time back, a social media post of one admirer painting his house in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu in Chennai Super Kings' yellow colour, along with portraits of Dhoni, had gone viral.

Two days ago, Dhoni's heartfelt reply to a distraught CSK fan's letter won hearts.