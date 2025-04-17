HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dhoni vs Messi? Internet Can't Handle This Face-Off!

Dhoni vs Messi? Internet Can't Handle This Face-Off!

April 17, 2025 14:37 IST

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Screen garb of MS Dhoni with Lionel Messi.

In a moment that left sports fans across the globe stunned, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Lionel Messi—two legends from entirely different worlds—came together in a viral new ad.

The former India cricket captain was seen flaunting his football skills in front of the Argentine icon, sending the internet into a frenzy. Lays India recently set social media abuzz by sharing.

 

While the pairing itself surprised fans, Dhoni’s comfort with the ball at his feet didn’t—his love for football goes way back to his school days, where he served as a goalkeeper before transitioning to cricket.

In fact, it was his sharp reflexes on the football field that led his sports teacher to nudge him toward wicketkeeping. The rest, as they say, is history.

Despite choosing cricket as a career, Dhoni’s passion for football remained intact. He even made it a tradition for the Indian team to warm up with a football game before matches.

