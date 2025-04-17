HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'That's why you pay Starc the big bucks'

April 17, 2025 10:37 IST

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc was at his lethal best in the Super Over, restricting RR to just 11/2 with a masterclass in death bowling. Photograph: BCCI

On a night when both teams posted identical totals, it was Mitchell Starc's Super Over magic that tipped the balance, helping Delhi Capitals clinch a thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

The Australian speedster was at his lethal best in the Super Over, restricting RR to just 11/2 with a masterclass in death bowling.

 

Starc first crammed Shimron Hetmyer with a pinpoint yorker that led to a dot ball, then recovered swiftly after conceding a boundary to finish strong. He dismissed Riyan Parag (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), limiting Rajasthan’s chances to post a competitive total.

In reply, DC chased down the 12-run target in just four deliveries without losing a wicket. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs smashed two sixes off Sandeep Sharma to finish the job emphatically at 13/0.

Starc's performance earned him the Player of the Match award, and cricketing circles erupted in praise for the left-arm pacer. Bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore in the mega auction, Starc lived up to the hefty price tag.

Among the many reactions, one stood out — former South African great Dale Steyn took to X (formerly Twitter) to declare, "That’s why you pay him the big bucks."

Starc's IPL journey has seen its share of ups and downs. He was previously the most expensive player in league history when KKR shelled out Rs 24.75 crore for him ahead of IPL 2024. Despite early criticism that season, Starc silenced doubters with crucial contributions as KKR went on to lift the title — and now he’s turning heads again in DC colours.

