Last updated on: November 13, 2024 13:35 IST

Check out glimpses of Rahul Gandhi's ride along Kerala's longest Zipline in Wayanad, November 12, 2024.

Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul gets ready for the Zipline, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com