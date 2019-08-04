Irfan Pathan, 100 other cricketers asked to leave J&K

August 04, 2019 17:45 IST

'Our camp has been shut down and the cricketers were sent back to their homes.'

the mentor-cum-coach of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket teamJammu and Kashmir cricket team mentor-cum-coach Irfan Pathan said he, along with around 100 other cricketers, have been asked to leave the camp at the earliest.

This came after the Jammu and Kashmir administration issued an advisory to tourists and Amarnath Yatris to leave the Valley immediately, citing a terror threat.



"Our camp has been shut down and the cricketers were sent back to their homes. The camp was from June 14 to July 14 and after a break of ten days, camp restarted from July 25. Yesterday, about 100 players were sent back to their home," Pathan said.



"The matches were scheduled from July 31 and will last till August 17. These matches were organised for the selection of district cricketers," he added.



The 34-year-old, who was appointed as the mentor-cum-coach of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on July 1 last year, said support staff was also asked to leave the state.



The Indian Army had said earlier this week that there has been a desperate attempt to revive terrorism and push terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terror groups to Kashmir.



Keeping citizens' security in mind, Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Friday issued an advisory for tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to curtail their stay in the Valley immediately.



The Line Of Control (LOC) in the last few days has been volatile with two armies frequently trading heavy fire including the use of higher calibre weapons.



The security forces have also recovered an American made M24 sniper rifle and mine with Pakistani Ordnance Factory (POF) markings on it.