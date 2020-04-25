News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup semi-final loss to NZ still haunts us: Rahul

World Cup semi-final loss to NZ still haunts us: Rahul

Source: PTI
April 25, 2020 16:39 IST
  K L Rahul, right, as Virat Kohli walks back after his dismissal during the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, last July

IMAGE: K L Rahul, right, as Virat Kohli walks back after his dismissal during the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, last July. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Star India batsman KL Rahul said the heart breaking 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand, especially after a near-perfect show in the group stages, continues to haunt him and his teammates.

In a special chat show, 'The Mind Behind', Rahul said: "It has to be the World Cup semi-final. I think most of us are still not over that loss, it still haunts us sometimes," he said.

 

"I can't imagine what the senior players must have felt, but you know in a World Cup it just becomes even harder knowing that we played so well in the entire tournament. I still wake up to that nightmare sometimes."           

India were perhaps the most dominant side in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup, winning each of their matches except the one against hosts England.

The Virat Kohli-led side was the favourite going into the semi-final against eventual runners-up New Zealand but lost the crucial contest by 18 runs.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
