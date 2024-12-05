Dhoni Beats Bachchan, SRK!

Dhoni endorses 42 brands to Bachchan's 41 and SRK's 34.

At 43, Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains the crown jewel of Indian brand endorsements, defying the twilight of his cricketing career.

Whether rallying voters to polling stations in Jharkhand or steering campaigns for global auto giants, he commands attention like no other.

With 42 brands under his belt in 2024 (in the first six months), Dhoni has surpassed even Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who has 41, according to a report by TAM Media Research, a joint venture between US major Nielsen and the UK's Kantar.

Wednesday witnessed another marquee deal, with Eurogrip Tyres signing him as its brand ambassador -- months ahead of the next year's Indian Premier League.

Dhoni's extensive list of collaborations this year includes French carmaker Citroen, drone tech startup Garuda Aerospace, Flipkart-owned Cleartrip, PepsiCo's Lay's, cross-reward programme operator Single.id, e-cycle player EMotorad, payment card services giant Mastercard, fuel company Gulf Oil, consumer electrical brand Orient Electric, and fitness and nutrition brand Explosive Whey. These partnerships come in addition to his ongoing deals with several other marquee brands.

Dhoni's influence isn't confined to products -- he's also a driving force for civic causes.

During last month's Jharkhand elections, the Election Commission enlisted him to inspire voter turnout.

"Even after retirement, Dhoni's brand value is growing," remarked Madhavan Parthasarathy, executive vice-president, TVS Srichakra, Eurogrip's parent company.

"He embodies reliability and performance... Dhoni perfectly complements our commitment to delivering innovative tyre solutions for the new-age riders. This collaboration is a milestone in our brand journey."

"Being associated with a brand like Eurogrip is truly exciting," Dhoni said. "My love for motorcycles and riding began long before my cricketing journey, and over the years, I have had the chance to ride a variety of bikes -- from timeless classics to top-of-the-line superbikes. Choosing the right tyres is essential for a safe and enjoyable ride."

According to TAM Media Research, Dhoni's rise in brand endorsements has been striking, leaving behind not just Bachchan but Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, who is associated with 34 brands (as of H1 2024), and Kareena Kapoor with 31.

Despite trailing actors like Akshay Kumar, Khan and Bachchan in daily screen time (22, 20 and 16 hours a day on average, respectively), Dhoni's presence is still impactful, clocking 14 hours a day on average.

"In cricket, you're only as good as your last three matches," noted Harish Bijoor, business and brand strategy specialist, and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc.

"Dhoni defies that theory. He is considered to be more than just a cricketer or a sports personality. He represents an attitude and, hence, is a darling of brands. This is because of his sobriety, cool demeanor, and non-controversial persona."

Echoing Bijoor's views, R N Baba, former media manager of the Indian national cricket team and current office bearer of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, said: "People love Dhoni across the country because of the way he carries himself -- a calm and cool approach. In Chennai, people call him Thala, or head, and that is the respect he gets from the common man... I know several cases in which he declined brand endorsements, yet companies are still after him."

"As a sportsman, he won us World Cups (T20 and One Day), the Champions Trophy, and many more. But the way he behaves with the public makes him the most acceptable brand ambassador in India," Baba elaborated.

Dhoni's association with Chennai Super Kings has also played a pivotal role in elevating the IPL franchise to the top.

With a brand value of $231 million, CSK is ranked number one in both brand and business value rankings, according to Houlihan Lokey report on IPL valuation in 2024.

Dhoni's leadership has been credited for attracting top-tier sponsors and maintaining CSK's mass fan following.

'Dhoni has been the face of the franchise and the biggest contributor to the franchise's success. This team has a mass fan following across India. Due to these factors, CSK is able to get the cream of the crop of sponsors and has recorded high sponsorship revenues,' said the report.

'The team's branding elements, fan engagement strategies, and CSR initiatives have all contributed to its enduring success and popularity.'

