Dhoni Ups His Investment In This Aerospace Company

By VENKATACHARI JAGANNATHAN
October 04, 2024 17:25 IST
Drone maker Garuda Aerospace have renewed their brand ambassador contract with M S Dhoni after he tops up investment in the company.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Garuda Aerospace/Instagram
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and drone maker Garuda Aerospace have renewed their brand ambassador contract with the former topping up his investment in the company.

"The original contract (signed in 2022) was till September this year. But since he is already an investor, the association is a continuing one," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

"Mahi Bhai has been an inspiration for all of us at Garuda Aerospace. His encouragement and unwavering support enthuses each one of us to always deliver to the best of our ability," Jayaprakash added.

"The value he brings to the emerging drone technology is immense. Mahi Bhai is an epitome of a rural youth success story and both agri and consumer drones resonate with our target audience. His star power has helped Garuda reach the deepest pockets of India," said Jayaprakash who won several medals including an Asian Gold medal for India in international swimming events.

Garuda Aerospace in the past has signed international partnerships with companies like Thales (France), Agrowing (Israel) and Spirit Aeronautics (Greece).

These collaborations focus on technology transfer, local manufacturing and reducing costs.

According to Jayaprakash, Garuda Aerospace closed FY23 with a turnover of about Rs 47 crore (Rs 470 million). Last fiscal the company logged a revenue of Rs 110 crore (Rs 1.10 billion).

A leader in agricultural and consumer drones, Garuda Aerospace aims to expand its footprint in defence technology by transitioning into the defence drone sector.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

VENKATACHARI JAGANNATHAN
 
