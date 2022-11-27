News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan reveals why Samson was dropped for 2nd ODI

Dhawan reveals why Samson was dropped for 2nd ODI

November 27, 2022 15:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was dropped from the playing XI. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The second one day international between India and New Zealand on Sunday was called off due to heavy rain with the Kiwi home side retaining their 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

But what caught the fans attention was Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar were brought in place of Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur.

 

Despite a decent knock in the opening match of the ODIs, Samson was dropped from the playing XI which left the fans fuming.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan was asked why the side decided to make changes. "We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in. And Chahar was picked because he can swing the ball really well, and in both directions. A few of our guys are resting but this side is still strong, shows the depth of our squad ," said Dhawan.

If India stick to their plan for the third ODI, Samson will unfortunately miss the third and final game of the series as well.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Ramiz's threat over India's refusal to play Asia Cup
Ramiz's threat over India's refusal to play Asia Cup
England coach 'really pleased' with team after US draw
England coach 'really pleased' with team after US draw
FIFA WC: Muslim fans enjoying their experience
FIFA WC: Muslim fans enjoying their experience
'Bhuj needs careful industrialisation, town planning'
'Bhuj needs careful industrialisation, town planning'
Govers 'tricks' as Aus rout India in 2nd hockey Test
Govers 'tricks' as Aus rout India in 2nd hockey Test
Heavy rain washes out NZ vs India 2nd ODI in Hamilton
Heavy rain washes out NZ vs India 2nd ODI in Hamilton
What PM Modi has in mind for India as G20 chair
What PM Modi has in mind for India as G20 chair

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Heavy rain washes out NZ vs India 2nd ODI in Hamilton

Heavy rain washes out NZ vs India 2nd ODI in Hamilton

Why is Qatar World Cup seeing string of goalless draws

Why is Qatar World Cup seeing string of goalless draws

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances