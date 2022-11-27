Dhawan reveals why Samson was dropped for 2nd ODI

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was dropped from the playing XI. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The second one day international between India and New Zealand on Sunday was called off due to heavy rain with the Kiwi home side retaining their 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

But what caught the fans attention was Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar were brought in place of Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur.

Despite a decent knock in the opening match of the ODIs, Samson was dropped from the playing XI which left the fans fuming.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan was asked why the side decided to make changes. "We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in. And Chahar was picked because he can swing the ball really well, and in both directions. A few of our guys are resting but this side is still strong, shows the depth of our squad ," said Dhawan.

If India stick to their plan for the third ODI, Samson will unfortunately miss the third and final game of the series as well.