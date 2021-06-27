News
Shafali is youngest Indian to make debut in all formats

Shafali is youngest Indian to make debut in all formats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 27, 2021 17:02 IST
Shafali Verma

Photograph: Kind courtesy, BCCI Women/Twitter

Shafali Verma, on Sunday, made her ODI debut after being named in the playing XI for the match versus England Women in Bristol.

The 17-year-old was presented with India Women's ODI cap number 131 from captain Mithali Raj. The Rohtak-born, who made her Test debut in the recently-concluded one-off Test against England, is now the 5th youngest player to feature in all three formats of the game on international level.

 

Shafali Verma

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman (17y 078d), England's Sarah Taylor (17y 086d), Australia Women's Ellyse Perry (17y 104d ) and Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (17y 108d) are the only 4 players to acheive the feat before Shafali.

"A proud moment for our thunderbolt @TheShafaliVerma as she is presented with #TeamIndia cap number 131 from captain @M_Raj03. Here's hoping she has a smashing debut. #ENGvIND," BCCI Women tweeted sharing pictures of the number one ranked Women's T20I batter.

In her debut Test, Shafali fell only 4 runs short of a hundred in the 1st innings. She scored 63 runs in the 2nd innings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

