News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gill reveals: What happened during THAT 6 vs Anderson?

Gill reveals: What happened during THAT 6 vs Anderson?

Source: ANI
March 08, 2024 23:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I wanted to go over the top (talking about the six he hit against Anderson) and put some pressure on him'

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: A jubilant Shubman Gill after completing his century. Photograph: BCCI

After the end of Day 2 at the Dharamshala Test, India batter Shubman Gill opened up about his dismissal against James Anderson and said that he did not "sight that ball properly."

In the ongoing fifth Test match against England in Dharamshala, Gill scored 110 runs at a strike rate of 73.33. He slammed 12 fours and 5 sixes after facing 150 deliveries. His magnificent knock came to an end after James Anderson dismissed him in the 63rd over of the second session of the match.

 

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill said that it was his father's dream to watch the youngster play an international game.

The 24-year-old added that he wanted to put some pressure on the opposition.

"It was my first time that he's (talking about his dad) watching me play (in an international game). It was his vision (to play Test cricket) and I'm hoping that he is proud of my effort today."

"I thought the ball wasn't doing much at that time and instinctively I wanted to go over the top (talking about the six he hit against Anderson) and put some pressure on him. I feel good every time I go out to bat and today I missed out on that ball (the one he got dismissed). I didn't sight that ball properly, but I do feel good every time I go out to bat and hopefully, I convert these starts into a big one."

"I think it would be better for both of us to keep that chat between us (when asked about the conversation between him and Anderson after the latter was taken for a six)," Gill said.

Gill's 110-run knock helped him complete 4000 international runs at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Stokes' magical ball that shattered Rohit's stumps
Stokes' magical ball that shattered Rohit's stumps
Padikkal's roller-coaster journey to Test debut
Padikkal's roller-coaster journey to Test debut
Don't like Shubman batting at No. 3: Father Lakhwinder
Don't like Shubman batting at No. 3: Father Lakhwinder
WPL PIX: Deepti's magical hat-trick denies DC victory
WPL PIX: Deepti's magical hat-trick denies DC victory
Delhi cop kicks men offering namaaz, suspended
Delhi cop kicks men offering namaaz, suspended
Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Plans Unveiled
Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Plans Unveiled
Cong first list has 60% SC/ST/minority candidates
Cong first list has 60% SC/ST/minority candidates

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Rohit, Gill hit tons as India build huge lead

PIX: Rohit, Gill hit tons as India build huge lead

How India's explosive batting stunned England on Day 2

How India's explosive batting stunned England on Day 2

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances