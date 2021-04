April 08, 2021 17:22 IST

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer posted this picture from his hospital ward post surgery on Thursday. Photograph: Shreyas Iyer/Twutter

India batsman Shreyas Iyer has had a successful shoulder surgery.

Iyer injured his shoulder while fielding during the ODI series against England last month. He was consequently ruled out of the Indian Premier League.

'Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time Lion face Thank you for your wishes,' Iyer tweeted with a picture.

The 26-year-old is likely to be sidelined for four months.

We wish him a speedy recovery!