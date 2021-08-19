Despite form, Ponting backs Aussies to win T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Western Australia's Josh Inglis has been included as back-up wicketkeeper to Matthew Wade in the T20 squad after topping the runs list in England's domestic T20 Blast with 531 at an average of 48.27 for Leicestershire. Photograph: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting reckons that Australia has named a formidable squad for the T20 World Cup and that they are good enough to win the title.

Australia have never won the T20 World Cup.

Cricket Australia, on Thursday, revealed the squad for the showpiece event starting on October 17, with wicket-keeper-batsman Josh Inglis getting a call-up to the national team.

‘Awesome to see Inglis get his opportunity in the squad, he's been scoring runs for fun and if (Nathan) Ellis is called on it's a great story for how far he's come since moving to Tassie (Tasmania). Overall, it's a brilliant squad of players that I think are capable of winning the World Cup,’ Ponting opined on his Twitter handle.

While Inglis has been included as a back-up for keeper Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis has been named as a reserve player along with Dan Christian and Daniel Sams.

Australia will open their campaign in the T20 World Cup against South Africa in the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi Stadium on October 23.

The Finch-led side is grouped with England, South Africa, and the West Indies along with two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers for this year's showpiece event.

Australia recently lost back-to-back T20 series against West Indies and Bangladesh, both by an identical 1-4 margin. Before that they had gone down to England (1-2), India (1-2) and New Zealand (2-3), all these five series losses coming in a span of 12 months.