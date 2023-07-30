News
Deodhar Trophy: Central beat North East Zone by eight wickets

Deodhar Trophy: Central beat North East Zone by eight wickets

Source: PTI
July 30, 2023 17:21 IST
North Zone's Nitish Rana bats against West Zone during their Deodhar Trophy match on Sunday

IMAGE: North Zone's Nitish Rana bats against West Zone during their Deodhar Trophy match on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

Shivam Chaudhary and Yash Dubey slammed fine fifties to complement the spinners' performance as Central Zone defeated North East Zone by eight wickets in a round-robin match of the Deodhar Trophy in Puducherry on Sunday.

 

Opting to field, Central Zone dismissed North Zone for 164 in 49 overs before romping home in 33 overs, courtesy a 153-run second-wicket stand between Shivam (85) and Yash (72).

Chaudhary blasted seven fours and two sixes in his 90-ball innings, while Dubey had seven hits to the fence and one maximum in his 91-ball 72-run knock.

With the win, Central Zone claimed their first win in four games to be at the fourth spot in the six-team tournament, while North Zone are in fifth position with one win and two losses.

Sent in to bat, North Zone couldn't get any momentum and were reduced to 17 for two in 6 overs.

The spin trio of Aditya Sarwate (3/19), Saransh Jain (2/39), Yash Kothari (2/4) and Karn Sharma (1/34) strangled the batters, sharing eight wickets among them.

Shivam Mavi (1/19) and Yash Thakur (1/15) were the other wickettakers.

For North Zone, Kamsha Yangfo (35), Ashish Thapa (31), Rex Singh (27) and L Keishangbam (24) scored the bulk of runs.

Brief Scores:

North Zone: 164 allout in 49 overs (Kamsha Yangfo 35, Ashish Thapa 31; Aditya Sarwate 3/19) vs Central Zone: 165 for 2 in 33 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 85, yash Dubey 72; Imliwati Lemtur 1/39).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's WC batting aspirants flop as WI level series
Ashes PIX: England secure big lead over Australia
ODI World Cup: ICC inspects these venues
Atiq Ahmad's lawyer held in Umesh Pal murder case
Hardik hoping to carry more bowling workload
Modi launches drive to honour martyred bravehearts
PHOTOS: 5th Ashes Test, Day 4
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

PHOTOS: 5th Ashes Test, Day 4

Broad shocks cricket world with retirement news

