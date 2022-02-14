'Delhi Capitals will be backing Indian bowlers'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Delhi Capitals celebrated yet another successful day at the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction as talented India players Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Chetan Sakariya, along with overseas stars Rovman Powell, Lungi Ngidi and Tim Seifert joined the team.

The Delhi-based franchise also acquired the services of exciting domestic talents - Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, and India's U-19 World Cup-winning stars Yash Dhull and Vicky Ostwal.

Delhi Capitals began day two's proceedings by acquiring India batter Mandeep Singh for Rs 1.10 core and went on to purchase the left-arm duo of Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya for Rs 5.25 crore and 4.20 crore respectively.

In the second half, the Delhi-based franchise bought the young guns - Lalit Yadav (Rs 65 lakh), Ripal Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Yash Dhull (Rs 50 lakh), Praveen Dubey (Rs 50 lakh), and Vicky Ostwal (Rs 20 lakh) along with foreign players such as Rovman Powell (Rs 2.80 crore), Lungi Ngidi (Rs 50 lakh) and Tim Seifert (Rs 50 lakh).

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman & Co-owner, Delhi Capitals expressed that he is very happy with the make-up of the squad for the Tata IPL 2022, "On a scale of 1-10, I would say 8/9 on how happy I am with the squad we have put together. More or less, it has been a good auction and we are very happy with the team we have put together. The team has done a good job over the last 2 months, meeting on a regular basis and hashing out differences of views, and achieving a good alignment before walking into the auction room."

Meanwhile, reflecting on the buys, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "We are quite pleased with our buys. We have a good bank of Indian fast bowlers. Our strategy is to back Indian bowlers because with Anrich Nortje in our squad, we can use various other combinations. We will get these options of combinations with a left-arm seamer like Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed."

Delhi Capitals squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.