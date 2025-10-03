HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi boy's Aussie dream: Nikhil Chaudhary's big debut

Delhi boy's Aussie dream: Nikhil Chaudhary's big debut

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
October 03, 2025 11:24 IST

Nikhil Chaudhary

IMAGE: Nikhil Chaudhary set for Sheffield Shield debut. Photograph: Tasmanian Tigers/Instagram

Delhi-born cricketer Nikhil Chaudhary is poised to add a significant milestone to his cricketing journey as he stands on the verge of making his debut in Australia's premier red-ball competition, the Sheffield Shield, for Tasmania this weekend.

If selected, it would mark Chaudhary's first-ever first-class appearance, having played List A cricket for Punjab in India but never featured in the Ranji Trophy.

When Nikhil represented Punjab, he shared the dressing room with some of India's superstars, including current Test captain Shubman Gill, T20 star Abhishek Sharma, pacer Arshdeep Singh, and seasoned quick Siddharth Kaul.

 

Earlier in September, Chaudhary made his List A debut for Tasmania in the One-Day Cup opener against New South Wales at Cricket Central in Sydney, he took 2-39 in this match before making 67 off 49 in his second game against Victoria, as per a press release from Cricket Tasmania.

Nikhil Chaudhary

His journey to this point has been anything but conventional. After moving to Australia, Chaudhary rebuilt his career from the ground up starting with club cricket and weekend tournaments. His persistence paid off with a Big Bash League debut for the Hobart Hurricanes and eventually, a state contract with Tasmania.

"This debut is very close to my heart," Chaudhary said. "When I left India, I never thought I would get another chance to grab a State Contract. Starting again from local club matches here in Australia, and now walking out in a state jersey, it feels like a dream come true," he added.

Cricket Tasmania High Performance General Manager Salliann Beams praised Chaudhary's determination:

Nikhil Chaudhary

"Nikhil's story is one of perseverance. Many players struggle to adapt after moving countries, but he kept pushing, kept scoring runs, and showed resilience to not only make his debut for the Hurricanes, but now for the Tigers ODC side. His experience in India and his hunger to prove himself make him a great asset to our squad."

Indian players featuring in Australian domestic cricket remains a rarity. Back in the 1960s, former India cricketer Rusi Surti made history by playing for Queensland after representing Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy. Chaudhary's journey now adds a modern chapter to that legacy.

"From Punjab to Tasmania, it has been a long road," Chaudhary reflected. "I hope my story shows that no dream is too far if you keep working for it," he added.

Nikhil Chaudhary

Alongside Chaudhary, the Tigers squad features Australian international Nathan Ellis and all-rounders Mitch Owen and Beau Webster, but for many in the Indian community across Australia, all eyes are on the Delhi boy who continues to carve out a unique path across two cricketing worlds.

