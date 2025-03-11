Deepti rises to No. 5 in ODI world rankings!

IMAGE: India's Deepti Sharma broke into the top-five of the latest ICC ODI Women's all-rounders rankings. Photograph: Faheem Hussain/Sportzpics/BCCI

India's Deepti Sharma has jumped one spot to break into the top-five of the latest ICC ODI Women's all-rounders rankings.

The 27-year-old, who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm off break, pushed New Zealand's Amelia Kerr behind and now occupies the fifth spot with 344 points, in a list headed by Australia's Ashleigh Gardner.

Deepti, who plays for UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League, is ranked third in the T20 all-rounder rankings and holds the fourth position in the ODI bowling charts.

Sri Lanka's star all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu also moved up two spots following her impressive performance in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand. Athapaththu, who scored 25 runs and took three wickets during the series, which New Zealand won 2-0, overtook Black Ferns veteran Sophie Devine to share the seventh spot with Australia's Annabel Sutherland.

In the ODI batting rankings, Smriti Mandhana continued to be the only Indian in the top-10, occupying the second place behind South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt.

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt is now ranked third, having overtaken Athapaththu for the position.