Deepti Sharma replaces Healy as UP Warriorz captain

UP Warriorz have named seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma as their captain for WPL 2025 after regular skipper Alyssa Healy was ruled out of the League because of a foot injury.
Warriorz are expecting Deepti to repeat her fine showing during WPL 2024, in which she scored 295 runs in eight innings, at a strike rate of 136.57 and an average of 98.33.
She also grabbed 10 wickets with her off-spin, at an economy rate of 7.23.
The 27-year-old has previous experience in captaincy as well, having led Bengal and East Zone in domestic matches.
Deepti also led Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge, a precursor to the WPL.
In the WPL too she has been a consistent performer for the UP outfit, making 385 runs across 16 innings and taking 19 wickets.
However, the Warriorz will miss the services of Healy, a premier women's batter of this era. In the WPL she scored 428 runs in 17 matches.
The Warriorz have called up West Indies all-rounder Chinnelle Henry as Healy's replacement for the season.