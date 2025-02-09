HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Deepti Sharma replaces Healy as UP Warriorz captain

February 09, 2025 15:57 IST

Deepti Sharma

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma scored 295 runs in eight innings and took 10 wickets in WPL 2024. Photograph: BCCI

UP Warriorz have named seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma as their captain for WPL 2025 after regular skipper Alyssa Healy was ruled out of the League because of a foot injury.

Warriorz are expecting Deepti to repeat her fine showing during WPL 2024, in which she scored 295 runs in eight innings, at a strike rate of 136.57 and an average of 98.33.

 

She also grabbed 10 wickets with her off-spin, at an economy rate of 7.23.

The 27-year-old has previous experience in captaincy as well, having led Bengal and East Zone in domestic matches.

Deepti also led Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge, a precursor to the WPL.

In the WPL too she has been a consistent performer for the UP outfit, making 385 runs across 16 innings and taking 19 wickets.

However, the Warriorz will miss the services of Healy, a premier women's batter of this era. In the WPL she scored 428 runs in 17 matches.

The Warriorz have called up West Indies all-rounder Chinnelle Henry as Healy's replacement for the season.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
