HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Debutant shines as SA stun NZ; level series

Debutant shines as SA stun NZ; level series

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 17:56 IST

x

South Africa's thrilling 19-run victory against New Zealand in the fourth T20I levels the series, setting the stage for a decisive final match.

Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Connor Esterhuizen maiden fifty powered SA to strong total. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PhotosportNZ/X

Key Points

  • South Africa defeated New Zealand by 19 runs in the fourth T20I, levelling the series 2-2.
  • Connor Esterhuizen's maiden half-century powered South Africa to a competitive total.
  • Gerald Coetzee's three-wicket haul helped South Africa restrict New Zealand's run chase.
  • Keshav Maharaj's crucial wickets further hampered New Zealand's chances of building partnerships.

South Africa defeated New Zealand by 19 runs in the fourth T20I held at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Sunday. This win helped the visitors level the five-match series 2-2.

After South Africa opted to bat first, Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi (23 off 21 balls) opened the batting. Mulder couldn't score a single run and lost his wicket in the first over of Kyle Jamieson.

 

Connor Esterhuizen came one down and added 81 runs for the second wicket with de Zorzi. Esterhuizen went on to hit his maiden half-century, which helped the Proteas get a flying start.

He made 57 runs off 36 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Rubin Hermann and Dian Forrester (19 off 14 balls) added 38 runs for the fourth wicket. Jason Smith also contributed with 19 runs.

George Linde (14*) and Hermann (28 not out off 25 balls) remained unbeaten and helped their side post 164/5 in 20 overs.

Jamieson took a couple of wickets, whereas Zakary Foulkes, Ben Sears and Cole McConchie took one wicket each.

Chasing a challenging target of 165 runs, Tim Robinson opened the batting for New Zealand with debutant Katene Clarke.

Clarke hit a couple of boundaries before losing his wicket to Mulder. He made nine runs off just five balls.

Robinson (32 off 22 balls) added 24 runs for the second wicket with Dane Cleaver (26 off 16 balls).

Proteas kept taking wickets at regular intervals, which didn't let the Blackcaps batters build any big partnerships.

McConchie hit a couple of boundaries, but Keshav Maharaj bowled him to affect their run-chase.

Gerald Coetzee took the last wicket of Jamieson to halt New Zealand at 145/10. Coetzee took three wickets as Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman and Prenelan Subrayen grabbed a couple of wickets each.

Connor Esterhuizen was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

Series Decider Awaits

The fifth T20I and series decider will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

RELATED STORIES

Conway, bowlers star as New Zealand thrash South Africa to go level
Conway, bowlers star as New Zealand thrash South Africa to go level
South Africa deny New Zealand again with series-levelling win
South Africa deny New Zealand again with series-levelling win
Ferguson destroys SA as NZ storm to big win
Ferguson destroys SA as NZ storm to big win
South Africa swell lead after De Grandhomme rallies NZ
South Africa swell lead after De Grandhomme rallies NZ
T20 WC Semi-Final: Unbeaten South Africa Take On Giant-Killers New Zealand
T20 WC Semi-Final: Unbeaten South Africa Take On Giant-Killers New Zealand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

3,000 KG Meat Biryani! Tiruchirappalli Goes Mega for Eid-ul-Fitr0:46

3,000 KG Meat Biryani! Tiruchirappalli Goes Mega for...

Ananya Lights Up the LFW Stage Like Never Before2:45

Ananya Lights Up the LFW Stage Like Never Before

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Aisha Rao Lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week4:06

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Aisha Rao Lehenga at Lakme Fashion...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO