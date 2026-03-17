Conway, bowlers star as New Zealand thrash South Africa to go level

Devon Conway scored a crucial 60 while Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears starred with the ball as New Zealand national cricket team beat South Africa national cricket team by 68 runs in the second T20I to level the series.

IMAGE: Devon Conway top-scored for New Zealand with 60 off 49 balls in their victory over South Africa in the second T20I in Hamilton on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy BLACKCAPS/X

New Zealand bounced back in style to defeat South Africa by 68 runs in the 2nd of the five-match T20I series, at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Key Points Devon Conway anchored the innings with 60 off 49 balls, guiding New Zealand to 175/6.

A late cameo from Josh Clarkson (26 off 9 balls) boosted the hosts’ total past 170.

South Africa collapsed to 107 all out in 15.3 overs, with George Linde’s 33 off 12 the only significant resistance.

A strong partnership between Devon Conway and Tom Latham at the top and match-defining bowling spells by Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears helped the hosts to victory.

Put in to bat by South Africa, New Zealand posted a competitive 175/6.

Opening the innings, Conway anchored the side with a vital 60 off 49 balls. Despite losing partners at regular intervals -- including Tom Latham (11), Tim Robinson (1), Nick Kelly (21) and Mitchell Santner (20) -- Conway's composure ensured the hosts didn't collapse as they did in the first match.

The final flourish came from Josh Clarkson, who provided the late-innings fireworks New Zealand desperately needed. Clarkson smashed 26 runs off just 9 deliveries at a strike rate of over 288, finding the boundary at will and pushing the total beyond the 170-mark.

Sears, Ferguson take three wickets apiece

Chasing 176 for a 2-0 series lead, the Proteas never found their rhythm. The New Zealand bowlers, led by Sears and Ferguson, exploited the bounce and movement on offer at Seddon Park to devastating effect.

The South African top order was dismantled early. Wiaan Mulder (16) and Connor Esterhuizen (8) fell quickly, and by the time skipper Mitchell Santner dismissed Jason Smith for 12, the visitors were reeling at 67/5. George Linde provided the only real resistance with a brisk 33 off 12 balls, but it was too little, too late.

Ferguson (3/16) and Sears (3/14) ripped through the lower order, taking the final few wickets in a flurry. South Africa was eventually bowled out for 107 in just 15.3 overs, handing New Zealand a comprehensive 68-run victory and levelling the series 1-1.

"I thought we bowled really well up to a point and then lost our way with the bat," South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj said.

"We thought the dew was going to play a large factor in terms of changing the wicket.

"There was dew in the outfield but the wicket got a little bit worse and I'll take it on my chin. We know dew is a factor back home which makes the wicket better but I think the way New Zealand bowled really stifled us up front and forced us to make a play on a very tricky wicket."

For his vital 60-run knock that set the foundation for the win, Devon Conway was named Player of the Match. Both teams will now meet in Auckland for the third T20I on March 20.