HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 WC Semi-Final: Unbeaten South Africa Take On Giant-Killers New Zealand

T20 WC Semi-Final: Unbeaten South Africa Take On Giant-Killers New Zealand

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2026 17:18 IST

x

Unbeaten South Africa take on a dangerous New Zealand side in the T20 World Cup semi-final at Eden Gardens, with the Proteas wary of complacency in the knockout stage.

South Africa had beaten New Zealand in the Group stage in Ahmedabad at the T20 World Cup 

IMAGE: South Africa had beaten New Zealand in the Group stage in Ahmedabad at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

South Africa have hardly put a foot wrong in their march to the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, but complacency can have no place against a New Zealand side famed for punching above their weight when the teams meet at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Key Points

  • South Africa enter the semi-final as the tournament’s only unbeaten side.
  • Head coach Shukri Conrad says South Africa are embracing the favourites’ tag.
  • New Zealand are known for thriving in knockout matches.
 

The Proteas are the tournament's only unbeaten side and look a far more rounded T20 unit than the one that fell at the last hurdle in 2024. They beat New Zealand in the group stage and have earned the favourites' tag that rested with defending champions India before the start of the tournament.

India face England in the other semi-final on Thursday.

"I'm glad that we're favourites, because I've always felt that as a South African team you want to be able to play as a favourite," head coach Shukri Conrad said, suggesting they were enjoying the spotlight.

Since surviving a double Super Over against Afghanistan, Aiden Markram's side have not taken their foot off the pedal.

In Quinton de Kock, Markram and Ryan Rickelton, they field a top order capable of banking a powerplay head-start, with an explosive middle order offering little respite when the openers do not fire.

South Africa complement it with a varied bowling attack.

Kagiso Rabada's hard, Test-match lengths and Marco Jansen's left‑arm bounce have cramped batters, while Lungi Ngidi's change-ups have been a revelation across phases.

Left‑arm spinner Keshav Maharaj provides control if conditions grip, with Markram holding himself back for match‑ups.

KNOCKOUT STAGE CHALLENGE

New Zealand's spin unit comprising Mitch Santner (right), Ish Sodhi and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra could trouble the Proteas

IMAGE: New Zealand's spin unit comprising Mitch Santner (right), Ish Sodhi and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra could trouble the Proteas. Photograph: Kind courtesy T20 World Cup/X

South Africa have looked ominous so far but the knockout stage brings its own challenge. Besides, New Zealand can be a tricky opponent.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen's ultra aggression is often the powerplay disruptor alongside a rotating partner - Devon Conway or Tim Seifert.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra's ability to change gears sets a platform for Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell to attack the back end.

Their pace attack does not have a settled look though.

The Black Caps are likely to miss the services of fast bowler Matt Henry, who is back home on paternity leave. Jacob Duffy or Kyle Jamieson could replace him.

Their spin unit looks well covered however.

Captain Mitchell Santner's stump‑to‑stump trajectory is a key match‑up against de Kock and Markram, and Ish Sodhi's leg-spin could trouble South Africa's right‑hand middle.

"We faced them in Ahmedabad, which I think is a venue that they've grown pretty used to given that they've spent a fair bit of time there," New Zealand's head coach Rob Walter said.

"The semi‑finals will be in a different venue. It will provide a different challenge."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hundreds of F1 Staff Stuck in Bahrain as Airspace Closes
Hundreds of F1 Staff Stuck in Bahrain as Airspace Closes
T20 World Cup: Fans slam Abhishek Sharma
T20 World Cup: Fans slam Abhishek Sharma
'Respect The Name: Sanju Samson!!!'
'Respect The Name: Sanju Samson!!!'
I've learnt from watching greats like Kohli, Rohit: Samson
I've learnt from watching greats like Kohli, Rohit: Samson
Powell Sets Six-Hitting Record in Must-Win Tie vs India
Powell Sets Six-Hitting Record in Must-Win Tie vs India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Israel releases footage of precision strike that killed Khamenei in Tehran 2:44

Israel releases footage of precision strike that killed...

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO